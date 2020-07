Amenities

Willow Oak Beauty - Beautiful cozy 3/2 home tucked away in Willow Oak Plantation subdivision. Walnut colored cabinets with stainless steel appliances for a comfortable kitchen. Neutral colors throughout home. This home is nestled in one the best subdivisions in the SW area with it's own fenced back yard. The subdivision includes a community pool, sidewalks and street lights.Washer and Dryer included. Pets are allowed with an additional $250 deposit.



Watson does not manage this property. It is a tenant placement only.



