All apartments in Alachua County
Alachua County, FL
3020 NW 79 Court B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
3020 NW 79 Court B
3020 Northwest 79th Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3020 Northwest 79th Court, Alachua County, FL 32606
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 br, 1 bath duplex in Santa Fe Hills. 930 sq. ft. Close to Santa Fe Community College, shopping, restaurants. Washer/dryer connection. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have any available units?
3020 NW 79 Court B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alachua County, FL
.
What amenities does 3020 NW 79 Court B have?
Some of 3020 NW 79 Court B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 3020 NW 79 Court B currently offering any rent specials?
3020 NW 79 Court B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 NW 79 Court B pet-friendly?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alachua County
.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B offer parking?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B does not offer parking.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have a pool?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B does not have a pool.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have accessible units?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 NW 79 Court B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 NW 79 Court B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 NW 79 Court B does not have units with air conditioning.
