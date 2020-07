Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

115 SE 71st St. - 3/1 home 4 blocks from Newnans Lake and only a few miles from UF. Over-sized tile throughout the home, new interior paint and an open kitchen. This home

has a one car carpet, Large backyard, sliding glass door that leads out to the patio deck. 1 pet allowed under 40 lbs.. ***Tenant Placement: Watson does not manage this property. Washer/Dryer connections.



(RLNE5968564)