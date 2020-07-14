Amenities
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming pool with service, fruit trees, wood burning stone fireplace and much much more! Barn/workshop are available at additional rent pricing.
Property will not lease to undergrads. Any applicant must qualify without a lease guarantor.
Pets are considered subject to approval. Breed restrictions apply.
First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit required for move-in.
Lease term until June 30, 2021.
(RLNE4779633)