Alachua County, FL
10515 NW 161 ST
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

10515 NW 161 ST

10515 NW 161st St · (352) 372-9525 ext. 10
Location

10515 NW 161st St, Alachua County, FL 32615

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10515 NW 161 ST · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming pool with service, fruit trees, wood burning stone fireplace and much much more! Barn/workshop are available at additional rent pricing.

Property will not lease to undergrads. Any applicant must qualify without a lease guarantor.

Pets are considered subject to approval. Breed restrictions apply.

First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit required for move-in.

Lease term until June 30, 2021.

(RLNE4779633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10515 NW 161 ST have any available units?
10515 NW 161 ST has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10515 NW 161 ST have?
Some of 10515 NW 161 ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10515 NW 161 ST currently offering any rent specials?
10515 NW 161 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10515 NW 161 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10515 NW 161 ST is pet friendly.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST offer parking?
No, 10515 NW 161 ST does not offer parking.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10515 NW 161 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST have a pool?
Yes, 10515 NW 161 ST has a pool.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST have accessible units?
No, 10515 NW 161 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10515 NW 161 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10515 NW 161 ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10515 NW 161 ST has units with air conditioning.
