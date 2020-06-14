430 W 29th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.



The second floor has two bedrooms with carpet, and full bathroom with tiled floor and tub.



Third floor has two bedrooms with carpet.



Basement is unfinished, with a utility tub and washer / dryer hookup.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Section 8 welcome. No pets.



First / Last / Security required by move-in day.



Please contact us for more information or to set up an appointment:

Phone: 302.740.7222

Email: westonandnyeproperties@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770277)