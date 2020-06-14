All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 12 2020

430 W 29th St

430 West 29th Street · (302) 740-7222
Location

430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
Baynard Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 430 W 29th St · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

The second floor has two bedrooms with carpet, and full bathroom with tiled floor and tub.

Third floor has two bedrooms with carpet.

Basement is unfinished, with a utility tub and washer / dryer hookup.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Section 8 welcome. No pets.

First / Last / Security required by move-in day.

Please contact us for more information or to set up an appointment:
Phone: 302.740.7222
Email: westonandnyeproperties@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

