pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM
46 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
310 W 26th St
310 West 26th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/15/20 310 W 26th St - Property Id: 252964 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252964 Property Id 252964 (RLNE5928970)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Highlands
1701 N Union St
1701 North Union Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
709 N BROOM ST #7
709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,588
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,225
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2150 MELSON RD Unit B16
2150 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
995 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68
2108 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 MELSON RD Unit G78
2203 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Enter into this large 2BR unit to find a large living area with open concept layout, galley style kitchen offering
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 GRAFTON RD Unit 96
2111 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
820 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space,
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C31
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
995 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen, and large master suite with jack & jill
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
133 LINCOLN DRIVE
133 Lincoln Drive, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1028 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78
2102 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
