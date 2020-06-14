/
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$821
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
