delaware avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:50 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Last updated July 9 at 06:15pm
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1401 Pennsylvania Ave 907
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$990
Unit 907 Available 07/15/20 Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317205 Partially furnished studio apartment on the 9th floor in Trolley Square neighborhood in Wilmington. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1300 DELAWARE AVE #2A
1300 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated studio apartment in a desirable city location. Located right on Delaware Avenue, the apartment is within walking distance to Trolley and has easy access to I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Delaware Avenue
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
310 W 26th St
310 West 26th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/15/20 310 W 26th St - Property Id: 252964 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252964 Property Id 252964 (RLNE5928970)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1701 N Union St
1701 North Union Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
13 S BROOM STREET
13 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$875
1650 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment on first floor, separate entrance, hardwood floors, washer/dryer on site, eat-in kitchen, convenient to public transportation, close to shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule or visit us on the
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
709 N BROOM ST #7
709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
604 W 20TH STREET
604 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2600 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, secure building, great block, call our office for showing schedule
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
606 W 20TH STREET
606 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$895
2575 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment on 3rd floor, secure building, on great block, call for our showing schedule
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1901 BAYNARD BOULEVARD
1901 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4250 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1901 BAYNARD BOULEVARD in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
901 North Jefferson Street - A
901 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
2575 sqft
Includes hardwood flooring and hot water heating. Unit sits on a 2575 sq ft lot.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
2307 North Harrison Street - 21
2307 North Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. 23 Unit Apartment Complex, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, gas boiler, heat included.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
503 N RODNEY STREET
503 North Rodney Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$850
3525 sqft
Cozy 1BR apt in secure building, close to everything, spacious rooms, on bus line, ready immediately call for a showing or visit us on the web, Section 8 welcome ~ Hope to hear from you soon!!!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
