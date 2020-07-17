2715 N Broom St 1

Amenities
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047
Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio. Plenty of storage, eat in kitchen, laundry facilities in basement. Central air, gas hot water heat. Free on street parking. 2 Minutes to RT 202 & I-95, 10 min to downtown Wilmington. Easy access to Philadelphia, trains, buses, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2715-n-broom-st-wilmington-de-unit-1/121047
Property Id 121047
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5936492)