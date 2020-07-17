All apartments in Wilmington
2715 N Broom St 1

2715 North Broom Street · (302) 233-2800
Location

2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
Ninth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047

Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio. Plenty of storage, eat in kitchen, laundry facilities in basement. Central air, gas hot water heat. Free on street parking. 2 Minutes to RT 202 & I-95, 10 min to downtown Wilmington. Easy access to Philadelphia, trains, buses, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2715-n-broom-st-wilmington-de-unit-1/121047
Property Id 121047

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5936492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have any available units?
2715 N Broom St 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2715 N Broom St 1 have?
Some of 2715 N Broom St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 N Broom St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N Broom St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N Broom St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 N Broom St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 offer parking?
No, 2715 N Broom St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 N Broom St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have a pool?
No, 2715 N Broom St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2715 N Broom St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N Broom St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 N Broom St 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2715 N Broom St 1 has units with air conditioning.
