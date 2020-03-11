1512 N Van Buren

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home



SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.



No Banks! Less than perfect credit is ok



This home features the following:



Beautiful Trolley Square

Close to Brandywine Zoo

Close to Parks with walking trails right on the river

Open family room

Large Kitchen

Stainless Appliances

Formal dining room

Rear open deck

Front covered porch

Phenomenal for entertaining and hosting

Master suite

Original hardwood flooring

Updated windows

Full length basement Community Pool

And More!…



A minimum down payment/Option Fee of $11,000 is required to Rent-To-Own this home.



We understand things happen that are sometimes out of your control. Therefore do not think that your credit will keep you from owning this home.



We are primarily concerned with three things in order to qualify you for this home



1: Do you have a Down Payment?

2: Do you have the ability make the payments?

3: Are you serious about owning a home through our programs?



A good rule of thumb is that you make at least three times the monthly payment amount. So, for this home, the household should bring about $5,550 per month in income.



Where can money for the required down payment come from? 401K, credit card, pension plan, family/friends, tax return, stocks/bonds/annuities, IRA, proceeds from an inheritance, insurance policy just to name a few….



We are investors and specialize in owner finance and lease purchase homes. Please visit mdrealestatesolutions.com for further information about our programs. We look forward to serving and meeting you soon!



Equitable Interest/Contract Seller