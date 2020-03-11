All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1512 N Van Buren

1512 North Van Buren Street · (856) 888-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE 19806
Delaware Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home

SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.

No Banks! Less than perfect credit is ok

This home features the following:

Beautiful Trolley Square
Close to Brandywine Zoo
Close to Parks with walking trails right on the river
Open family room
Large Kitchen
Stainless Appliances
Formal dining room
Rear open deck
Front covered porch
Phenomenal for entertaining and hosting
Master suite
Original hardwood flooring
Updated windows
Full length basement Community Pool
And More!…

A minimum down payment/Option Fee of $11,000 is required to Rent-To-Own this home.

We understand things happen that are sometimes out of your control.  Therefore do not think that your credit will keep you from owning this home.

We are primarily concerned with three things in order to qualify you for this home

1:  Do you have a Down Payment?
2:  Do you have the ability make the payments?
3: Are you serious about owning a home through our programs?

A good rule of thumb is that you make at least three times the monthly payment amount. So, for this home, the household should bring about $5,550 per month in income.

Where can money for the required down payment come from? 401K, credit card, pension plan, family/friends, tax return, stocks/bonds/annuities, IRA, proceeds from an inheritance, insurance policy just to name a few….

We are investors and specialize in owner finance and lease purchase homes. Please visit mdrealestatesolutions.com for further information about our programs. We look forward to serving and meeting you soon!

Equitable Interest/Contract Seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 N Van Buren have any available units?
1512 N Van Buren has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 N Van Buren have?
Some of 1512 N Van Buren's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 N Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
1512 N Van Buren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 N Van Buren pet-friendly?
No, 1512 N Van Buren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1512 N Van Buren offer parking?
No, 1512 N Van Buren does not offer parking.
Does 1512 N Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 N Van Buren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 N Van Buren have a pool?
Yes, 1512 N Van Buren has a pool.
Does 1512 N Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 1512 N Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 N Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 N Van Buren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 N Van Buren have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 N Van Buren does not have units with air conditioning.
