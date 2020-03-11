All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1210 N West St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
1210 N West St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1210 N West St

1210 North West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
Midtown Brandywine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

Remarks: 1)Pets considered with owners' approval and Pet deposit equal to 1 months' rent 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including Water and Sewer 4)Tenant responsible for lawn care, weeding and watering in season 5)City trash included 6)Tenant to remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall, per City of Wilmington regulations 7)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 8)Tenant responsible for all fines from County or Municipal government from violation of government regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash 9)Proof of Renters' Insurance required at time of Possession 10)All occupants, aged 18 and older, will require criminal background check

Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit scores of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, aged 18 and older, will require criminal background check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 N West St have any available units?
1210 N West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
What amenities does 1210 N West St have?
Some of 1210 N West St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 N West St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 N West St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 N West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 N West St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 N West St offer parking?
No, 1210 N West St does not offer parking.
Does 1210 N West St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 N West St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 N West St have a pool?
No, 1210 N West St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 N West St have accessible units?
No, 1210 N West St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 N West St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 N West St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 N West St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 N West St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware