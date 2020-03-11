Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.



Remarks: 1)Pets considered with owners' approval and Pet deposit equal to 1 months' rent 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including Water and Sewer 4)Tenant responsible for lawn care, weeding and watering in season 5)City trash included 6)Tenant to remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall, per City of Wilmington regulations 7)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 8)Tenant responsible for all fines from County or Municipal government from violation of government regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash 9)Proof of Renters' Insurance required at time of Possession 10)All occupants, aged 18 and older, will require criminal background check



Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit scores of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, aged 18 and older, will require criminal background check



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849896)