45 Corbit St

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR



Completely remodeled home in 2005 new carpet, roof, kitchen, central air, bathroom , windows and more 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch home located in city of Newark, close to UD. Completely Remodeled Bath, Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room. New Roof, Siding, Carpet Paint, Trim Gutters, Doors, Water Heater, Ceiling Fans, Carpeted thru out. Off Street Parking, Car port, storage area. Quiet Street located between Christiana Towers and E. Cleveland Ave. Washer and Dryer also included. Eat in kitchen, carpet throughout home, City trash included.



City of Newark 3 person permit