35 Thompson Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021

newarkhousing.com



Several Properties close to UD



Crawl to main street in newark! 3 bedroom, 1 Bath house, WALK TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE CAMPUS, Public library, banking, grocery, and department store. Central Air, Alarm, Fenced/Private yard, Washer/Dryer, Eat-in Kitchen, Off Street Parking, Rear patio with fenced yard. New windows (o5').2 large bedrooms and 1 smaller one. Good size living room. If you like space... We ask that you please do a drive by of our properties before requesting a walk through. This will ensure less traffic to our existing tenants & less time consuming. Updated Kitchen in 2011 and Bath in 2006



City of Newark 4 person permit