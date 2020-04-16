All apartments in Newark
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

217 CHELTENHAM ROAD

217 Cheltenham Road · (302) 738-2300
Location

217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE 19711
Oaklands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall. Living room w/fireplace & access to screened in rear porch, Dining room includes built in china cabinet and doorway to kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, built in microwave and door leading to laundry room and access to the over-sized garage and rear patio/ fenced rear yard. Family room off kitchen w/ brick fireplace and built in shelving/cabinet on either side. Located on the 2nd floor you have 4 more large bedroom all with plenty of closet space. Large Cedar closet located in hallway at top of stairs. Hardwood flooring throughout 1st & 2nd floor & carpet in 3 of the bedrooms. Over-sized unfinished basement with access to rear yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, trash, snow removal and yard maintenance. Applications can be found on our website: www.dppminfo.com. Please submit application only after you have viewed the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have any available units?
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have?
Some of 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD does offer parking.
Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 CHELTENHAM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
