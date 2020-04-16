217 CHELTENHAM ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall. Living room w/fireplace & access to screened in rear porch, Dining room includes built in china cabinet and doorway to kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, built in microwave and door leading to laundry room and access to the over-sized garage and rear patio/ fenced rear yard. Family room off kitchen w/ brick fireplace and built in shelving/cabinet on either side. Located on the 2nd floor you have 4 more large bedroom all with plenty of closet space. Large Cedar closet located in hallway at top of stairs. Hardwood flooring throughout 1st & 2nd floor & carpet in 3 of the bedrooms. Over-sized unfinished basement with access to rear yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, trash, snow removal and yard maintenance. Applications can be found on our website: www.dppminfo.com. Please submit application only after you have viewed the property.