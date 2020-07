Amenities

Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room. The main level of this home features hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. The living room stairs lead up to 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and 1 bathroom. The large driveway has parking for 4 cars and a one car attached garage! Out back you have a large patio for entertaining and a storage shed. No pets.