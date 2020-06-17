All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 28 Treadwell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
28 Treadwell Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

28 Treadwell Avenue

28 Treadwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Treadwell Avenue, Westport, CT 06880

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight. Large master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, central air, nicely appointed bathrooms, and a generous family room and dining room make this a stand out. Enjoy the beautiful yard from a private back deck. Available furnished as well for $5,950/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have any available units?
28 Treadwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, CT.
What amenities does 28 Treadwell Avenue have?
Some of 28 Treadwell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Treadwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 Treadwell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Treadwell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28 Treadwell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28 Treadwell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Treadwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 28 Treadwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 Treadwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Treadwell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Treadwell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Treadwell Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University