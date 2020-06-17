28 Treadwell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight. Large master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, central air, nicely appointed bathrooms, and a generous family room and dining room make this a stand out. Enjoy the beautiful yard from a private back deck. Available furnished as well for $5,950/month.