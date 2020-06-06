All apartments in Westport
96 Valley Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:56 PM

96 Valley Road

96 Valley Road · (917) 459-8382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Valley Road, Westport, CT 06880
Compo-Owenoke Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
*** Available 7/7 - 8/4 *** The absolute dream property for spending the summer in Westport! Jus a mile away to Compo Beach, Longshore Club and close to town. Two bedrooms and full bathrooms are tucked away from the three other bedrooms that all have an ensuite bathroom. This set up makes this home ideal for families who want to stay with their parents/relatives or friends. The large built-in movie/playroom guarantees for hourlong entertainment. A treadmill, bike and "the mirror" workout device keep you in shape and when the sun comes out you will enjoy the oversized deck overlooking the private backyard. This home is the perfect, high end but easy living, idyllic retreat in the heart of Westport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Valley Road have any available units?
96 Valley Road has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Valley Road have?
Some of 96 Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
96 Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 96 Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 96 Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 96 Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 96 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 96 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 96 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 96 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
