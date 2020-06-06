96 Valley Road

Amenities

*** Available 7/7 - 8/4 *** The absolute dream property for spending the summer in Westport! Jus a mile away to Compo Beach, Longshore Club and close to town. Two bedrooms and full bathrooms are tucked away from the three other bedrooms that all have an ensuite bathroom. This set up makes this home ideal for families who want to stay with their parents/relatives or friends. The large built-in movie/playroom guarantees for hourlong entertainment. A treadmill, bike and "the mirror" workout device keep you in shape and when the sun comes out you will enjoy the oversized deck overlooking the private backyard. This home is the perfect, high end but easy living, idyllic retreat in the heart of Westport.