Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home. Open-plan living and dining fits a gathering of family and friends and flows out to the back patio with grill and private yard adorned with perennial gardens and specimen trees. The pretty screened porch expands the living area and creates another special place to enjoy a lazy afternoon or summer cocktail. Spacious master and two additional bedrooms offer comfortable accommodations for all. Third bedroom can be outfitted as a nursery or guest bedroom - whichever suits your needs. 3 bicycles included for your use. Enjoy the perfect Westport summer from this sweet gem of a home! Flexible term July through end of September. Two months preferred but may be able to accommodate shorter term.