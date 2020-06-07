All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 301 Post Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
301 Post Road East
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:05 PM

301 Post Road East

301 Post Road East · (203) 209-0933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
tennis court
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light. Sunlight pours in from a huge skylight connecting to a deck and mezzanine that opens to the remodeled master suite with bath, additional walk-in closet, and its own heat & A/C. Sliding doors to the sun filled deck complete the picture. A short walk takes you to the shops of Westport, the new library, and the Village anchored by Anthropologie's gigantic store. Life without a car is a potential reality here. Often called a "hidden gem" because the convenience of its location is priceless. This is the best location of all at the end of the complex, with quiet, private views. From downstairs or the deck one sees nothing but nature, and hears nothing but the birds, yet just steps away from the bustle of Westport. Enjoy Compo beach, and Longshore with golf, tennis and ice skating in the winter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Post Road East have any available units?
301 Post Road East has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Post Road East have?
Some of 301 Post Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Post Road East currently offering any rent specials?
301 Post Road East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Post Road East pet-friendly?
No, 301 Post Road East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 301 Post Road East offer parking?
No, 301 Post Road East does not offer parking.
Does 301 Post Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Post Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Post Road East have a pool?
No, 301 Post Road East does not have a pool.
Does 301 Post Road East have accessible units?
No, 301 Post Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Post Road East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Post Road East has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Post Road East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Post Road East has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 Post Road East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity