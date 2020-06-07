301 Post Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator tennis court

Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light. Sunlight pours in from a huge skylight connecting to a deck and mezzanine that opens to the remodeled master suite with bath, additional walk-in closet, and its own heat & A/C. Sliding doors to the sun filled deck complete the picture. A short walk takes you to the shops of Westport, the new library, and the Village anchored by Anthropologie's gigantic store. Life without a car is a potential reality here. Often called a "hidden gem" because the convenience of its location is priceless. This is the best location of all at the end of the complex, with quiet, private views. From downstairs or the deck one sees nothing but nature, and hears nothing but the birds, yet just steps away from the bustle of Westport. Enjoy Compo beach, and Longshore with golf, tennis and ice skating in the winter.