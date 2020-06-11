30 High Point Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Major refresh underway, finishing up the weekend of June 6! 4-bedroom colonial on one of Westport's most popular cul de sacs! Spacious newer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens to vast stone patio overlooking private grounds. Huge living room with fireplace, formal dining room. 3 BRs up, including master suite with vaulted ceiling, private deck and ensuite updated bath. 4th suite perfect for au pair, in-law or guests. Newly updated walk-out basement playroom with new paint and brand-new carpet creates valuable extra living space. Enjoy High Point Road's active neighborhood including Halloween and holiday parties and other neighborhood gatherings. Enchanting park-like setting but in the heart of it all! Two years preferred. Pets considered.