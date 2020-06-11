All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 30 High Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
30 High Point Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:31 PM

30 High Point Road

30 High Point Road · (917) 744-5089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 High Point Road, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Major refresh underway, finishing up the weekend of June 6! 4-bedroom colonial on one of Westport's most popular cul de sacs! Spacious newer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens to vast stone patio overlooking private grounds. Huge living room with fireplace, formal dining room. 3 BRs up, including master suite with vaulted ceiling, private deck and ensuite updated bath. 4th suite perfect for au pair, in-law or guests. Newly updated walk-out basement playroom with new paint and brand-new carpet creates valuable extra living space. Enjoy High Point Road's active neighborhood including Halloween and holiday parties and other neighborhood gatherings. Enchanting park-like setting but in the heart of it all! Two years preferred. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 High Point Road have any available units?
30 High Point Road has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 High Point Road have?
Some of 30 High Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 High Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 High Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 High Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 High Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 30 High Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 30 High Point Road does offer parking.
Does 30 High Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 High Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 High Point Road have a pool?
No, 30 High Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 30 High Point Road have accessible units?
No, 30 High Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 High Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 High Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 High Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 High Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30 High Point Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity