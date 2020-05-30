All apartments in Westport
27 Juniper Road

27 Juniper Road · (917) 744-5089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Juniper Road, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point. With its oversized island, vaulted ceilings, full complement of stainless steel appliances -- not to mention the butlers pantry with second dishwasher and wine fridge -- it's sure to be the gathering place for family and friends. Kitchen flows to generous family room and out to the very private, fenced property with playset, driveway perfect for chalk art, and basketball hoop. Back inside, the master suite is sizable and features a spa-like master master bath and sitting area as well as a nearby private office. Three additional bedrooms and two additional full baths round out the upper level. Lower level offers flexible space for playroom and even a second office. The neighborhood can't be beat with bike-able and walkable streets and just minutes to Westport's legendary Compo Beac!. Flexible availability for month term within the July - August timeframe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Juniper Road have any available units?
27 Juniper Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Juniper Road have?
Some of 27 Juniper Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Juniper Road currently offering any rent specials?
27 Juniper Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Juniper Road pet-friendly?
No, 27 Juniper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 27 Juniper Road offer parking?
Yes, 27 Juniper Road does offer parking.
Does 27 Juniper Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Juniper Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Juniper Road have a pool?
No, 27 Juniper Road does not have a pool.
Does 27 Juniper Road have accessible units?
No, 27 Juniper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Juniper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Juniper Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Juniper Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Juniper Road does not have units with air conditioning.
