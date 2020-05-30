27 Juniper Road

Amenities

Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point. With its oversized island, vaulted ceilings, full complement of stainless steel appliances -- not to mention the butlers pantry with second dishwasher and wine fridge -- it's sure to be the gathering place for family and friends. Kitchen flows to generous family room and out to the very private, fenced property with playset, driveway perfect for chalk art, and basketball hoop. Back inside, the master suite is sizable and features a spa-like master master bath and sitting area as well as a nearby private office. Three additional bedrooms and two additional full baths round out the upper level. Lower level offers flexible space for playroom and even a second office. The neighborhood can't be beat with bike-able and walkable streets and just minutes to Westport's legendary Compo Beac!. Flexible availability for month term within the July - August timeframe.