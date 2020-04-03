24 Canal Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities. The home has a wonderful roof top deck to enjoy spectacular summer sunrises and sunsets. Private dock available for water access. This active water community has a lot to offer you go bird watching, kayaking, paddle board, fishing, enjoy a summer concert at the Levitt, great area biking/walking and close to world class sailing. It will be a experience of a life time.