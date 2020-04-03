All apartments in Westport
24 Canal Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

24 Canal Road

24 Canal Road · (203) 858-9126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Canal Road, Westport, CT 06880
Saugatuck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities. The home has a wonderful roof top deck to enjoy spectacular summer sunrises and sunsets. Private dock available for water access. This active water community has a lot to offer you go bird watching, kayaking, paddle board, fishing, enjoy a summer concert at the Levitt, great area biking/walking and close to world class sailing. It will be a experience of a life time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Canal Road have any available units?
24 Canal Road has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Canal Road have?
Some of 24 Canal Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Canal Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Canal Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Canal Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Canal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 24 Canal Road offer parking?
Yes, 24 Canal Road does offer parking.
Does 24 Canal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Canal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Canal Road have a pool?
No, 24 Canal Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Canal Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Canal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Canal Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Canal Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Canal Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Canal Road does not have units with air conditioning.
