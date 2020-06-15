201 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill

Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly. These luxury apartments are perfectly appointed and designed: plenty of closet space and storage, custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Enjoy the convenience of downtown living and inspiring river views in these beautifully renovated historic buildings in the robust downtown village. Leave your car at home and walk to everything the downtown community has to offer: restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more. Belden Place features fourteen one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments.



