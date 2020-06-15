All apartments in Westport
Westport, CT
201 Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:26 PM

201 Main Street

201 Main Street · (203) 984-5203
Location

201 Main Street, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly. These luxury apartments are perfectly appointed and designed: plenty of closet space and storage, custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Enjoy the convenience of downtown living and inspiring river views in these beautifully renovated historic buildings in the robust downtown village. Leave your car at home and walk to everything the downtown community has to offer: restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more. Belden Place features fourteen one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments.

Enjoy luxury living on the Saugatuck River in a one or two bedroom apartment at Belden Place. Each apartment features a private deck, custom cabinetry and high-end appliances, elevator access and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Main Street have any available units?
201 Main Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Main Street have?
Some of 201 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 201 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Main Street have a pool?
No, 201 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
