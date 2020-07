Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room. Living room and large Family room with slider doors leading out to stone patio. Fully fenced private level garden. Full Bath on both levels. Three bedrooms upstairs, including large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Laundry on the second level. Pets negotiable. Fabulous convenient in town location.