Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

115 Harbor Road

115 Harbor Road · (203) 227-1246
Location

115 Harbor Road, Westport, CT 06880
Saugatuck

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to live on the water and enjoy awesome sunrises and sunsets. Coveted deep water dock for your boat and water toys! This three year young spectacular contemporary loft-like home offers four bedrooms,
3 full and 2 half baths and has it all and more! Enjoy the roof top deck with outdoor fireplace for your morning coffee or your evening cocktail with a magnificent 360 degree water view. This home is situated in the very desirable area of Saugatuck Shores on Saugatuck Island which is very convenient to Longshore for golf, dining, ice skating and Tennis! Compo Beach, Westport train station and all the shops and restaurants are just minutes away. 24 hour notice required to view. Listing agent is present for all showings. Term is 11/6/20 to 6/27/21. Owner reserves the loft/closet for their personal items.
$17,500 is per month for the season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Harbor Road have any available units?
115 Harbor Road has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Harbor Road have?
Some of 115 Harbor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Harbor Road pet-friendly?
No, 115 Harbor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 115 Harbor Road offer parking?
Yes, 115 Harbor Road offers parking.
Does 115 Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Harbor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Harbor Road have a pool?
No, 115 Harbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 115 Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Harbor Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Harbor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Harbor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
