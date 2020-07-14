115 Harbor Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live on the water and enjoy awesome sunrises and sunsets. Coveted deep water dock for your boat and water toys! This three year young spectacular contemporary loft-like home offers four bedrooms,

3 full and 2 half baths and has it all and more! Enjoy the roof top deck with outdoor fireplace for your morning coffee or your evening cocktail with a magnificent 360 degree water view. This home is situated in the very desirable area of Saugatuck Shores on Saugatuck Island which is very convenient to Longshore for golf, dining, ice skating and Tennis! Compo Beach, Westport train station and all the shops and restaurants are just minutes away. 24 hour notice required to view. Listing agent is present for all showings. Term is 11/6/20 to 6/27/21. Owner reserves the loft/closet for their personal items.

$17,500 is per month for the season.