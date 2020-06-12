/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
22 Fourth Avenue
22 4th Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westville
1 Unit Available
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED 650+ ** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
189 Sherman Ave 31
189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455 Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
907 Congress Ave
907 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment available now! This apartment features brand new carpet throughout the unit, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, as well as a brand new stove, and lots of natural lighting throughout the whole unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Button St # 2
12 Button Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 2br Apartment Fully Renovated! Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Bright with Lots of Sun Hardwood Floors Tiled Kitchen Lots of Closet Space Laundry Connections Requirements: No Prior Evictions No Dogs Firm Good
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
195 Sherman Ave
195 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large third floor 2 or 3 bedroom unit Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout Spacious bedrooms with lot of storage Fantastic location Tons of off street parking Heat and hot water included Laundry onsite Virtual tours and face time tours
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
787 Elm Street
787 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
3823 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor of Victorian. Living room, dining room. Hard wood floors throughout. Private sun porch. Eat in kitchen with gas range, pantry. Two spacious bedrooms. Full bath. Off street parking and back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
865 Elm Street
865 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2624 sqft
Nice tree lined block. Beautiful 1st floor of two family Victorian house. Large space. Living room/dining room combinations. Lots of light, windows. Large kitchen with full pantry, gas range...etc.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
West River
1 Unit Available
1634 Chapel Street
1634 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Renovated & Spacious 2 bedroom apartment situated on Upper Chapel| Hardwood Floors | New Kitchen Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Appliances | Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bath | Tile Backsplash | Large Windows | High Ceilings | On-site parking | Coin Op
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Dwight
1 Unit Available
30 Platt Street
30 Platt Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Very charming and spacious first floor apartment located in the desirable Dwight neighborhood. It has 2 bedrooms ,1 bathroom, an eat-in kitchen and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
121 Hawley Avenue
121 Hawley Avenue, Woodmont, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Great 1st floor apartment at the beach! Could be possible 2 bedroom, or 1 bedroom and an office. Washer and dryer in unit. Open area floor plan kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
63 Howard Avenue
63 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
What a great opportunity to have the best of both worlds - the hustle and bustle of the city and the tranquility of the ocean and suburbs - that City Point has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
38 Brownell Street
38 Brownell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1389 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment with beautiful natural woodwork throughout. Entire unit has been freshly painted and kitchen upgrades have been done that include new cabinets, counters, flooring and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Wilson Street
47 Wilson Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
WELCOME TO NEW HAVEN! Location is PERFECT! Second floor 2 bedroom unit on the attractive Wilson Street in New Haven. PLENTY of closet space. Many windows in this apartment keep it light and bright.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westville
1 Unit Available
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
