Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

89 Coleman St Apt 821

89 Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Location

89 Coleman Street, West Haven, CT 06516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning and recently renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo is available now!
This condo features soaring-high ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout the unit, and a light and bright European style feeling. The open-concept kitchen and living room included beautiful counters, refrigerator, range, and microwave! The 2nd floor features the bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment and the outside has a back deck perfect for entertaining! Located in a safe and prestigious complex in a Prime Location: this gem is close to everything beautiful West Haven has to offer.
-Washer and dryer is available
-Off-street parking
-A/C

Requirements for this Apartment: Income 3 times the rent price, good credit is a MUST, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a tour of this stunning apartment please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE3694849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have any available units?
89 Coleman St Apt 821 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Haven, CT.
What amenities does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have?
Some of 89 Coleman St Apt 821's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Coleman St Apt 821 currently offering any rent specials?
89 Coleman St Apt 821 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Coleman St Apt 821 pet-friendly?
No, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Haven.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 offer parking?
Yes, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 offers parking.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have a pool?
No, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 does not have a pool.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have accessible units?
No, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Coleman St Apt 821 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 89 Coleman St Apt 821 has units with air conditioning.
