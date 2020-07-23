89 Coleman St Apt 821

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This stunning and recently renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo is available now!

This condo features soaring-high ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout the unit, and a light and bright European style feeling. The open-concept kitchen and living room included beautiful counters, refrigerator, range, and microwave! The 2nd floor features the bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment and the outside has a back deck perfect for entertaining! Located in a safe and prestigious complex in a Prime Location: this gem is close to everything beautiful West Haven has to offer.

-Washer and dryer is available

-Off-street parking

-A/C



Requirements for this Apartment: Income 3 times the rent price, good credit is a MUST, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed!



For more information or to schedule a tour of this stunning apartment please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE3694849)