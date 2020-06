Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH

-4 floors including finished basement

-3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves

-3 full brand new bathrooms

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-brand new flooring and paint throughout

-2 car garage with ample storage space

-driveway for off-street parking

-nice front porch on first floor and sun porch on second floor

-washer/dryer in unit

-backyard

-spacious bedrooms

-gorgeous, modern finishes

Call today to schedule a showing! 203-498-2233



