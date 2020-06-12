/
3 bedroom apartments
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.
Results within 1 mile of West Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.
Results within 5 miles of West Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,124
1533 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1507 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
16 Lincoln St 1
16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below 3D VIRTUAL TOUR:
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
254 Slater Road
254 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2364 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom completely remodeled 2nd floor apartment, available June 1st . Everything is new just like new construction.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
165 Jordan Lane
165 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2904 sqft
Beautiful, first floor, three bedroom, one bath apartment in a completely renovated, rarely available, multi family home in Wethersfield. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of off street parking.
