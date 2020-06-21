52 Robin Road

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live one block from Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center. First floor, ranch style 2 bedroom condo. Rarely available 2 car tandem off street parking. Heat and Hot water are included in rent! Harwood floors in living room, hallway, and bedrooms. New floor in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Available August 1st. Secure storage in basement. Coin operated laundry area located below this unit. No smoking/No animals. Two months security plus first months rent. Tenant responsible for cable, internet, telephone, and electricity. Great location !! This location cannot be beat!