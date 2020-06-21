All apartments in West Hartford
52 Robin Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:35 PM

52 Robin Road

52 Robin Road · (860) 798-8722
Location

52 Robin Road, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fantastic opportunity to live one block from Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center. First floor, ranch style 2 bedroom condo. Rarely available 2 car tandem off street parking. Heat and Hot water are included in rent! Harwood floors in living room, hallway, and bedrooms. New floor in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Available August 1st. Secure storage in basement. Coin operated laundry area located below this unit. No smoking/No animals. Two months security plus first months rent. Tenant responsible for cable, internet, telephone, and electricity. Great location !! This location cannot be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Robin Road have any available units?
52 Robin Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Robin Road have?
Some of 52 Robin Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
52 Robin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 52 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 52 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 52 Robin Road does offer parking.
Does 52 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 52 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 52 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 52 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Robin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Robin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
