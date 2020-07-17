All apartments in West Hartford
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:36 AM

48 Ledyard Road

48 Ledyard Road · (860) 621-8378
Location

48 Ledyard Road, West Hartford, CT 06117

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy. Featuring over 6000 square feet of living space, 5-6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, a 3 car garage, and a gourmet kitchen a property like this is usually not available for lease. The bedrooms are spread out nicely throughout the home with 3 bedrooms on the second floor, one of which is the master suite, 2 bedrooms on the third floor, and a bonus room/bedroom over the garage with its own separate entrance. The outdoor space boasts park like grounds with a tiered patio, beautiful gardens, and well manicured lawn. Great proximity to West Hartford Center, Highways, Hospitals and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Ledyard Road have any available units?
48 Ledyard Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Ledyard Road have?
Some of 48 Ledyard Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Ledyard Road currently offering any rent specials?
48 Ledyard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Ledyard Road pet-friendly?
No, 48 Ledyard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 48 Ledyard Road offer parking?
Yes, 48 Ledyard Road offers parking.
Does 48 Ledyard Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Ledyard Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Ledyard Road have a pool?
No, 48 Ledyard Road does not have a pool.
Does 48 Ledyard Road have accessible units?
No, 48 Ledyard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Ledyard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Ledyard Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Ledyard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Ledyard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
