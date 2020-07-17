48 Ledyard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy. Featuring over 6000 square feet of living space, 5-6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, a 3 car garage, and a gourmet kitchen a property like this is usually not available for lease. The bedrooms are spread out nicely throughout the home with 3 bedrooms on the second floor, one of which is the master suite, 2 bedrooms on the third floor, and a bonus room/bedroom over the garage with its own separate entrance. The outdoor space boasts park like grounds with a tiered patio, beautiful gardens, and well manicured lawn. Great proximity to West Hartford Center, Highways, Hospitals and shopping.