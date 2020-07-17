All apartments in West Hartford
124 Park Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

124 Park Road

124 Park Road · (860) 420-2000
Location

124 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely third floor unit renovated last year. Great views and fun space. Two bedrooms lots of space. Surprisingly quite and airy. COVID Protocols will be adhered to at all times. Sunny 2 bedroom apartment located on the third floor. Meticulously maintained, beautiful hardwood floors. This apartment may not house more than two occupants total. Onsite Coin-Op Laundry. room to park two cars. Wonderful location, walk to local amenities. Landlord provides yard maintenance and snow removal. Credit check required, $40. fee, No smoking, no pets. Available for immediate occupancy

$1350. per month, two months security deposit $2025.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

