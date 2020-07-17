124 Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely third floor unit renovated last year. Great views and fun space. Two bedrooms lots of space. Surprisingly quite and airy. COVID Protocols will be adhered to at all times. Sunny 2 bedroom apartment located on the third floor. Meticulously maintained, beautiful hardwood floors. This apartment may not house more than two occupants total. Onsite Coin-Op Laundry. room to park two cars. Wonderful location, walk to local amenities. Landlord provides yard maintenance and snow removal. Credit check required, $40. fee, No smoking, no pets. Available for immediate occupancy



$1350. per month, two months security deposit $2025.