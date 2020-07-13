Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waterbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Fairlawn
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hill Street
30 Linwood Street
30 Linwood Street, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$725
1820 sqft
**OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 7/14/20 from 5-6PM** Well maintained middle unit located in nice neighborhood. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
East End
777 East Main Street
777 E Main St, Waterbury, CT
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Approximately 500 square feet for rent, suitable for a small business, or studio apartment. Includes a kitchen, full bath, off street parking, First month's rent, one month security deposit required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Waterville
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Bucks Hill
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
Results within 1 mile of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.
Results within 5 miles of Waterbury

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
77 Cherry
77 Cherry Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
858 sqft
Includes refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Private rear deck. Paved off street parking. Very nice apartment ready to move in. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets or smoking. Two months security plus first months rent.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Beacon Valley Rd 2
143 Beacon Valley Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Renovated 2 BR Apt. In Beacon Falls 2nd Fl - Property Id: 304375 *CALL BILL FOR PRIVATE SHOWING 203-727-0471 **Please see Virtual Walk through below Copy Link and paste in browser: https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
134 Coe Road
134 Coe Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment; eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 full bath, laundry room, hardwood and tile throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Convenient location. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
57 New Street
57 New Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for a beautiful place to live and rent, look no further. In a desirable west side location of Naugatuck, you can't find a place as nice as this to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
825 sqft
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waterbury, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waterbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

