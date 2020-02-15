54 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental. Tranquil environment with breathtaking views of a clear stream running behind the home through scenic woods with water falls, providing both the visual beauty and serene sounds of nature. Located on a cul-de-sac, this 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath Colonial offers it all. The gourmet Kitchen offers a center island, breakfast bar w/high-end appliances: Viking 4 burner gas range w/center griddle, Dual Bosch silent dishwashers. Key updates throughout, including: newer high-efficiency mechanicals. New Central Air (2019)+New Nevien high-efficiency on-demand on-wall water heater (2019), New boiler (2014). Fabulous "Great Room" featuring walls of windows, wet bar, Natural Gas Fireplace (w/custom reclaimed barn wood mantle), vaulted ceiling w/exposed beams+high-end designer light fixtures.Views are spectacular from both this room+adjacent deck. Four bedrooms on Upper Level, incl the Master Suite plus 3 addtl bedrooms+hall full bath.Laundry hook up also available on upper level ( addition to lower level). Finished Lower Level offering two rec/play rooms. CALLING ALL CAR LOVERS: 4 car att garage.Two - 2 car attached garages. First garage is heated+cooled w/specialized commercial-grade ceramic floor coating.Second garage is heated.Expanded driveway (parking 7+cars).This house offers it all+conveniently located to everything:schools, highways, shopping +all amenities.