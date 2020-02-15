All apartments in Trumbull
Location

54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental. Tranquil environment with breathtaking views of a clear stream running behind the home through scenic woods with water falls, providing both the visual beauty and serene sounds of nature. Located on a cul-de-sac, this 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath Colonial offers it all. The gourmet Kitchen offers a center island, breakfast bar w/high-end appliances: Viking 4 burner gas range w/center griddle, Dual Bosch silent dishwashers. Key updates throughout, including: newer high-efficiency mechanicals. New Central Air (2019)+New Nevien high-efficiency on-demand on-wall water heater (2019), New boiler (2014). Fabulous "Great Room" featuring walls of windows, wet bar, Natural Gas Fireplace (w/custom reclaimed barn wood mantle), vaulted ceiling w/exposed beams+high-end designer light fixtures.Views are spectacular from both this room+adjacent deck. Four bedrooms on Upper Level, incl the Master Suite plus 3 addtl bedrooms+hall full bath.Laundry hook up also available on upper level ( addition to lower level). Finished Lower Level offering two rec/play rooms. CALLING ALL CAR LOVERS: 4 car att garage.Two - 2 car attached garages. First garage is heated+cooled w/specialized commercial-grade ceramic floor coating.Second garage is heated.Expanded driveway (parking 7+cars).This house offers it all+conveniently located to everything:schools, highways, shopping +all amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
54 Blue Ridge Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 54 Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Blue Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Blue Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trumbull.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Blue Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Blue Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 54 Blue Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Blue Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Blue Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Blue Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
