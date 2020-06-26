All apartments in Tolland County
Find more places like 727 Stafford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tolland County, CT
/
727 Stafford Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

727 Stafford Rd

727 Stafford Rd · (860) 756-0939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

727 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT 06268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT

Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard. Visit and put in your application before it is rented out!

Beautiful property, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and onsite washer and dryer, all comes with snow removal for those nasty nor'easters. Great place to make your next home.

- Ample onsite and off road parking
- Wall to wall carpet
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Fridge and Range
- Snow removal
- Cable ready
- Private wooded area
- Extra storage
- Water/sewer included
- 4 miles to Uconn, 6 miles to ECSU, 7 minutes to 84

Call today to schedule a time to see your new home and move in right away! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2259296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Stafford Rd have any available units?
727 Stafford Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 Stafford Rd have?
Some of 727 Stafford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Stafford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
727 Stafford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Stafford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 727 Stafford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolland County.
Does 727 Stafford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 727 Stafford Rd offers parking.
Does 727 Stafford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Stafford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Stafford Rd have a pool?
No, 727 Stafford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 727 Stafford Rd have accessible units?
No, 727 Stafford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Stafford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Stafford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Stafford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Stafford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 727 Stafford Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run
Tolland County, CT 06066
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike
Tolland County, CT 06279

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
West Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RIRockville, CTBroad Brook, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTThompsonville, CTChicopee, MA
Windsor Locks, CTEssex Village, CTGroton, CTNew Britain, CTMystic, CTNorthampton, MASimsbury Center, CTWallingford Center, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAAmherst Center, MAGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity