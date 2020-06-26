727 Stafford Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking extra storage some paid utils carpet

Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT



Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard. Visit and put in your application before it is rented out!



Beautiful property, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and onsite washer and dryer, all comes with snow removal for those nasty nor'easters. Great place to make your next home.



- Ample onsite and off road parking

- Wall to wall carpet

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Dishwasher

- Fridge and Range

- Snow removal

- Cable ready

- Private wooded area

- Extra storage

- Water/sewer included

- 4 miles to Uconn, 6 miles to ECSU, 7 minutes to 84



Call today to schedule a time to see your new home and move in right away! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2259296)