One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring. The spacious Bedroom comes with a double closet and hardwood flooring. 16x18 private storage room with a washer and dryer. Could be furnished if need be No pets please- A must see!