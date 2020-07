Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

Open Floor Plan condo available for rent! Kitchen opens into bright and sunny living room area. Good sized bedroom with additional storage area available in the basement. Coin-Op laundry on site. This sunny unit has brand new modern flooring and is located in quiet, well maintained building. Located on the third floor, you will not hear any noise from neighbors above! New countertops being installed and unit to be freshly painted! One parking space with additional guest parking available.