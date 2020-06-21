All apartments in Stratford
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:14 PM

80 Clements Drive

80 Clements Drive · (203) 268-1118
Location

80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT 06614

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture. Enjoy a lovely fire with the wood buring fireplace in the winter. An enclosed and heated sun room off the attached garage can be used for an office, gym, playroom, or simply a place of respite. The lower level offers a large partially finished basement with full small bath, cedar closet, sink, and hatchway. Plenty of storage available! Bedrooms are bright and spacious (especially the master bed). Washer & Dryer are located on the main level. Both the kitchen and sun room lead out to a private, leveled large yard. Pets are welcomed!
GREAT LOCATION. Minutes away from Walmart, BJs, Home Depot just to name a few. * East access to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway* Minutes away from Stratford's town treasure PARADISE GREEN district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Clements Drive have any available units?
80 Clements Drive has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Clements Drive have?
Some of 80 Clements Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Clements Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Clements Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Clements Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Clements Drive is pet friendly.
Does 80 Clements Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Clements Drive does offer parking.
Does 80 Clements Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Clements Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Clements Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Clements Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Clements Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Clements Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Clements Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Clements Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Clements Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Clements Drive has units with air conditioning.
