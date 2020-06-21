80 Clements Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture. Enjoy a lovely fire with the wood buring fireplace in the winter. An enclosed and heated sun room off the attached garage can be used for an office, gym, playroom, or simply a place of respite. The lower level offers a large partially finished basement with full small bath, cedar closet, sink, and hatchway. Plenty of storage available! Bedrooms are bright and spacious (especially the master bed). Washer & Dryer are located on the main level. Both the kitchen and sun room lead out to a private, leveled large yard. Pets are welcomed!

GREAT LOCATION. Minutes away from Walmart, BJs, Home Depot just to name a few. * East access to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway* Minutes away from Stratford's town treasure PARADISE GREEN district.