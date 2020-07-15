Apartment List
/
CT
/
southport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Results within 1 mile of Southport

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1058 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Southport
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
The absolute dream property fully furnished in Westport! Within a mile to Compo Beach, Longshore Club, great Restaurants and close to town.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Bloomfield Drive
16 Bloomfield Dr, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2664 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS TO 4 BRS, 2 FULL BATHS TOWN HOUSE. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IN 1ST FLOOR. USE OF BACKYARD, BACK DECK AND SPACE FOR 4 CARS, DRIVE WAY. VERY WELL LOCATED WITH ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGH WAYS, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
47 Drumlin Road
47 Drumlin Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1072 sqft
Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2087 Fairfield Beach Road
2087 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3000 sqft
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 Camden Street
88 Camden Street, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2166 sqft
Beautiful 2019 renovation top to bottom. Open concept makes for bright and light easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bath Colonial.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1731 Bronson Road
1731 Bronson Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4025 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in lower Greenfield Hill while just minutes from the train, schools and town center - making it the perfect location! This gracious home has many custom details including marble and Travertine floors, gas fireplace,

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
22 Jetland Place
22 Jetland Place, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Modern, recently updated (2019) 2 bedroom 1 bath, first-floor apartment. Dark hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances round out the large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.

1 of 40

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Southport, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
Glen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYWestport, CTBridgeport, CTDarien, CTRidgefield, CTNorthport, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NY
Bethel, CTSmithtown, NYHuntington, NYSt. James, NYPort Jefferson, NYOld Greenwich, CTRiverside, CTHauppauge, NYNesconset, NYCos Cob, CTMiller Place, NYSelden, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University