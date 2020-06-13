32 Apartments for rent in Kings Park, NY with balcony
Kings Park, NY has been home to many well-known residents, including Bobby Goepfert (professional ice hockey player), Kevin Moore (a member of the hip band Dream Theater) and Jim Pavese (former NHL defense).
Kings Park is not technically its own town, but rather an unincorporated community in Smithtown on Long Island. With about 17,000 residents, the people of Kings Park enjoy many parks (fancy that!). It's scenic, it's peaceful, and if you're expecting crowded streets and the blare of traffic, look elsewhere. What you will hear is the sound of the babbling river bordering the community to the east. You know, the one with the close to unpronounceable name. Maybe you have to live here to learn to say "Nissequogue," as the locals seem to have it down. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kings Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.