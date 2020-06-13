109 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3763 sqft
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
42 Elmsford Road
42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1132 sqft
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1519 sqft
This strategically located home was renovated 3 years ago. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2578 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,806
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
528 Brookside Drive
528 Brookside Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4154 sqft
JULY just got way more fun! Splash your way through the hottest summer month in this newly updated and expanded, freshly decorated, 4 bedroom Colonial on 1.6 acres with pool, oversized patio, swing set, basketball hoop and more.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Unit 11 Available 06/13/20 Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
City Guide for Trumbull, CT

"Village dreams and childhood scenes are things that I remember yet. Land of dreams and moonlit streams, how close to heaven can you get? Nights full of stars, hearts full of joy. Paradise for a girl and a boy. I guess it suits me to a T - Connecticut is the place for me to be." (-Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Trumbull, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Trumbull renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

