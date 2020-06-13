109 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT with balcony
"Village dreams and childhood scenes are things that I remember yet. Land of dreams and moonlit streams, how close to heaven can you get? Nights full of stars, hearts full of joy. Paradise for a girl and a boy. I guess it suits me to a T - Connecticut is the place for me to be." (-Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")
Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future." See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Trumbull renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.