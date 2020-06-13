133 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT with balcony

Shelton, Connecticut: Home to the original wiffle ball manufacturer: Wiffle Ball, Inc.

Want to leave the Big Apple for some easy suburban living? Located only 68 miles from Manhattan and 10 miles from New Haven, Shelton, Connecticut, has been luring the unsuspecting city dweller with a unique blend of up-and-coming developments and colonial charm. Also, unlike most of the surrounding towns, Shelton is still relatively affordable, even if you don't have a Manhattan salary. So take a chance and become one of this town's nearly 40,000 residents. See more