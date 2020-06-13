Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
Results within 1 mile of Shelton

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3763 sqft
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,806
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Krakow Street
15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
685 Success Avenue
685 Success Avenue, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
841 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM!! UNIT IS ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF A 30-UNIT COMPLEX (ELEVATOR ACCESSIBLE).
City Guide for Shelton, CT

Shelton, Connecticut: Home to the original wiffle ball manufacturer: Wiffle Ball, Inc.

Want to leave the Big Apple for some easy suburban living? Located only 68 miles from Manhattan and 10 miles from New Haven, Shelton, Connecticut, has been luring the unsuspecting city dweller with a unique blend of up-and-coming developments and colonial charm. Also, unlike most of the surrounding towns, Shelton is still relatively affordable, even if you don't have a Manhattan salary. So take a chance and become one of this town's nearly 40,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shelton, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shelton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

