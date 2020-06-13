Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
19 Lovers Lane
19 Lovers Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$28,000
4202 sqft
For those needing an escape to the country, look no further...this location in Wilton can't be beat! Enjoy privacy and an extremely peaceful, beautiful property within close walking distance to town and hiking trails.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,665
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,046
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1855 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
218 Old Norwalk Road
218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4238 sqft
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
16 Cross Street
16 Cross Street, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
937 sqft
The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
123 Lone Tree Farm Road
123 Lone Tree Farm Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6380 sqft
123 Lone Tree Farm offers a gracious layout and beautifully proportioned spaces. A two story entry with a sweeping staircase leads to a light-filled living room with fireplace and french doors on all sides.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2902 sqft
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
67 Lakeview Avenue
67 Lakeview Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4080 sqft
In town living at its best in this chic, architect owned and designed 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath gem. Three beautifully appointed floors with designer finishes, high end appliances and radiant heat throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
210 sqft
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
5 Elmcrest Terrace
5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
64 EAST Avenue
64 East Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Right in the middle of the village of New Canaan with all the great restaurants, shops, train to NYC, and lovely walks. This renovated second story unit is just lovely and even has the laundry inside the unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wilton Center, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilton Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

