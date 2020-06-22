257 Kneen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash. New washer, dryer, All new mechanicals and gas to keep costs down. One car garage and finished family room in the lower level. Open layout which allows natural light to flow throughout. Kitchen slider leads to large deck and private, peaceful outdoor area. No pets or smoking. Available now! Don't miss out!