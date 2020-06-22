All apartments in Shelton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

257 Kneen Street

257 Kneen Street · (203) 444-2443
Location

257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT 06484

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash. New washer, dryer, All new mechanicals and gas to keep costs down. One car garage and finished family room in the lower level. Open layout which allows natural light to flow throughout. Kitchen slider leads to large deck and private, peaceful outdoor area. No pets or smoking. Available now! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Kneen Street have any available units?
257 Kneen Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Kneen Street have?
Some of 257 Kneen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Kneen Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 Kneen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Kneen Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 Kneen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelton.
Does 257 Kneen Street offer parking?
Yes, 257 Kneen Street does offer parking.
Does 257 Kneen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Kneen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Kneen Street have a pool?
No, 257 Kneen Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 Kneen Street have accessible units?
No, 257 Kneen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Kneen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Kneen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Kneen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Kneen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
