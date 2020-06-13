Apartment List
/
CT
/
riverside
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
47 Carriglea Drive
47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6020 sqft
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2228 sqft
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
1465 East Putnam Avenue
1465 East Putnam Avenue, Riverside, CT
Studio
$1,800
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated, conveniently located, spacious studio apartment in the highly desirable “The Common” condo complex, in the heart of Old Greenwich.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
216 Sheephill Road
216 Sheephill Road, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
51 Forest Avenue
51 Forest Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1334 sqft
Very special two story unit with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom and a versatile floor plan.Hardwood floors throughout first floor with fireplace in living room, balcony, dining area. Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
5 Old Club House Road
5 Old Club House Rd, Old Greenwich, CT
5 Bedrooms
$8,950
Beautiful Shore Colonial home located in the private Shorelands Association. This updated 5 bedroom home offers huge living room with stone fireplace, Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen, dining room that leads to a deck that is great for entertaining.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
1535 East Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Opportunity In Old Greenwich-Quiet One Bedroom W/Balcony! Laundry Room On First Floor-Lots Of Parking, Central Location, lots Of Eats And Shopping Two Blocks Away updated Kitchen open to Living Room with Dining Area, Slider to Private

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
77 Havemeyer Lane
77 Havemeyer Lane, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
187 Shore Road
187 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3276 sqft
Located in Old Greenwich just steps away from Greenwich Point, the village shops, restaurants and metro north this private waterfront property offers breathtaking views of Greenwich Cove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
33 Moore Street
33 Moore Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2460 sqft
Large end unit townhouse in five-unit complex. Unit has own patio and side yard and small deck off living room.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,306
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Stamford
24 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,720
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,328
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harbor Point
57 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverside, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Riverside 2 BedroomsRiverside 3 BedroomsRiverside Apartments with BalconyRiverside Apartments with Garage
Riverside Apartments with GymRiverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with Parking
Riverside Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NY
Roslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College