65 Woodlawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace. Mudroom entry, two car garage, playroom and workout area downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master with spa like bathroom. One bedroom and ensuite bath on the main floor offers flexibility for family and guests. The yard is flat with a beautiful deck, play area and a perfect spot to have a soccer game! You can even keep the chickens and enjoy the vegetable garden harvest at the end of this summer. Electric car charging port in garage. Available for 1-2 years partially furnished. This opportunity won't last. Also available unfurnished.