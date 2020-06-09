All apartments in Ridgefield
Find more places like 65 Woodlawn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgefield, CT
/
65 Woodlawn Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:51 PM

65 Woodlawn Drive

65 Woodlawn Drive · (617) 794-8862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgefield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace. Mudroom entry, two car garage, playroom and workout area downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master with spa like bathroom. One bedroom and ensuite bath on the main floor offers flexibility for family and guests. The yard is flat with a beautiful deck, play area and a perfect spot to have a soccer game! You can even keep the chickens and enjoy the vegetable garden harvest at the end of this summer. Electric car charging port in garage. Available for 1-2 years partially furnished. This opportunity won't last. Also available unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have any available units?
65 Woodlawn Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Woodlawn Drive have?
Some of 65 Woodlawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Woodlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
65 Woodlawn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Woodlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 65 Woodlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 65 Woodlawn Drive does offer parking.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Woodlawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 65 Woodlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 65 Woodlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Woodlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Woodlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Woodlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 65 Woodlawn Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms
Ridgefield Apartments with BalconyRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Ridgefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY
Cos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity