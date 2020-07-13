/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,256
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,859
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
12 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3251 sqft
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16 Homestead Ave
16 Homestead Avenue, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment on a quiet street near Danbury Hospital. Landlord pays for water and trash removal. Small pets and cats are allowed.
Similar Pages
Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with BalconyRidgefield Apartments with Garage
Ridgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY