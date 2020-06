Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield. Just steps away from all Ridgefield has to offer, Ridgefield Playhouse, Prospector Theater, shopping, restaurants, library, parks and more! Unit comes with a patio that you will find very special to enjoy. Close to town. Location, location, location! No pets, no smokers. Must have good credit and references. Please wear mask and gloves upon entering this property.