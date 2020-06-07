26 Arrowhead Place

Amenities

WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de sac close to town. High ceilings, HW floors & a wide-open floor plan for modern living. Spacious Living & Dining Rms; Butler’s Pantry; large KIT w/creamy cabinetry, granite counters, center island & plenty of storage; expansive Mudroom w/built-in cubbies & access to the 3-car garage. The spectacular hub of the home is the adjoining Family & Great Rm. The Family Rm features built-in cabinetry & a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, while the vaulted Great Rm incl walls of windows, a spacious window seat, skylights & a breakfast area. French door sliders walk out to the bluestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built-in grill & pizza oven. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms access Jack & Jill or hall baths, while the Master Suite incl a Sitting Area, spa-like Bath & WIC. The LL is unfinished. Multiple options for Home Offices. Outside, the residence is set up for entertaining! From the level & expansive, neighborhood-friendly front lawn, to the superb rear patio & perennial gardens, it truly has something for everyone. Walk to lose proximity to Katonah Train Station shuttle & just over 1 hr to NYC! SHORT TERM RENTALS NOT CONSIDERED. Owners will pay for professional interior cleaning service once per month. Evening showings welcome. Pets considered.