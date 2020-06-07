All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:27 PM

26 Arrowhead Place

26 Arrowhead Place · (203) 856-5534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3855 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de sac close to town. High ceilings, HW floors & a wide-open floor plan for modern living. Spacious Living & Dining Rms; Butler’s Pantry; large KIT w/creamy cabinetry, granite counters, center island & plenty of storage; expansive Mudroom w/built-in cubbies & access to the 3-car garage. The spectacular hub of the home is the adjoining Family & Great Rm. The Family Rm features built-in cabinetry & a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, while the vaulted Great Rm incl walls of windows, a spacious window seat, skylights & a breakfast area. French door sliders walk out to the bluestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built-in grill & pizza oven. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms access Jack & Jill or hall baths, while the Master Suite incl a Sitting Area, spa-like Bath & WIC. The LL is unfinished. Multiple options for Home Offices. Outside, the residence is set up for entertaining! From the level & expansive, neighborhood-friendly front lawn, to the superb rear patio & perennial gardens, it truly has something for everyone. Walk to lose proximity to Katonah Train Station shuttle & just over 1 hr to NYC! SHORT TERM RENTALS NOT CONSIDERED. Owners will pay for professional interior cleaning service once per month. Evening showings welcome. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Arrowhead Place have any available units?
26 Arrowhead Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Arrowhead Place have?
Some of 26 Arrowhead Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Arrowhead Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 Arrowhead Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Arrowhead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Arrowhead Place is pet friendly.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place offer parking?
Yes, 26 Arrowhead Place does offer parking.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Arrowhead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place have a pool?
No, 26 Arrowhead Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place have accessible units?
No, 26 Arrowhead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Arrowhead Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Arrowhead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Arrowhead Place does not have units with air conditioning.
