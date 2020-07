Amenities

Move right into this bright, completely renovated, 2 bedroom apartment! Large Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard wood floors, and built-ins throughout. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, with additional home office space, and lots of storage. New washer & dryer, private back deck with custom clubhouse. Includes 2+ off street parking spots. Walk to parks, Citarella and CVS.